Be prepared for post-secondary education

Salmon Arm Okanagan College campus hosts workshop on essential skills for college

Ask anyone in education and they will tell you the end of August is a hectic and exciting time of year.

Each summer, as the Labour Day weekend inches closer, parents and students prepare for another academic year. Some years include falling into a regular routine, whereas others involve a giant transition into a new environment with greater expectations and harder workloads.

You could argue there is no tougher transition than that from high school to post-secondary. College is a time when students can face new challenges: living away from home, social isolation, larger class sizes, academic expectations, increased freedom and greater demands on time, to name just a few.

In the hustle and bustle of picking up school supplies, we encourage new and returning post-secondary students to pick up valuable tools available for free from Okanagan College.

Prep for Success: Essential Skills for College is a workshop at the Salmon Arm campus to help students who are planning to start post-secondary studies in the future.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29 we will cover time management, classroom strategies and how to identify needs and support services available. Another important topic will be self-care, and how vital it is to learn how to deal with stress in a healthy way. Sessions on Thursday, Aug. 30 will cover being an active learner, writing essays and presentation tips. Both sessions will also feature time for students to receive individual consultations and ask questions.

Participants are asked to register by emailing jcamps@okanagan.bc.ca, and same-day registration is also available. Sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days in Room 130 of the Salmon Arm campus (2552 10th Ave. NE).

There is no charge for the workshop, and you do not have to be an Okanagan College student. No matter what your experience may be this fall or beyond, the doors of the Salmon Arm campus will always be open to you.

And it is not the end of the world if you haven’t figured out your plans for the fall semester. Touch base and our campus staff will help you explore your interests. Many programs are still accepting applicants. Call 250-832-2126, ext. 8259 to get started.

Submitted by Joan Ragsdale, dean Okanagan College Salmon Arm Branch

