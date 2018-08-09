Bear drawn by scent of subs in Sicamous

The bear paid a visit to the Sicamous Subway after dark on Aug. 8

A bear paid a visit to the Sicamous Subway after dark on Aug. 8. (Debbie Foster/Facebook)

The scent of sub sandwiches drew in a four-legged visitor.

A bear paying a visit to the Sicamous Subway location after dark on Aug. 8 was caught on camera.

