Bear drawn by scent of subs in Sicamous

The scent of sub sandwiches drew in a four-legged visitor.
A bear paying a visit to the Sicamous Subway location after dark on Aug. 8 was caught on camera.
The bear paid a visit to the Sicamous Subway after dark on Aug. 8
The bear paid a visit to the Sicamous Subway after dark on Aug. 8
