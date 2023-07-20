Best way to cool down as more than 100 turn up to the water fight versus firefighters at the 2022 Great Water Fight at Penticton High School. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)

Beat the heat at Penticton firefighter’s ultimate water fight

The showdown will be July 21 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Penticton Secondary sports field

The Great Water Fight is back this Friday, July 21.

The Penticton firefighters are fighting this heat wave by challenging residents to the ultimate water fight and they’re bringing the big guns. The showdown will be July 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Penticton Secondary School sports field.

Slap on the sunscreen and head down with your favour water guns and other spray toys, as the firefighters will have their fire hoses and trucks ready to go.

And if you’re low on water guns, there will be spares available so everyone can get a good soaking. While the spray will be flying, there will also be drinking water provided.

If the fire department gets called away, the water fight will be rescheduled.

Last year’s Great Water Fight drew more than 100 people young and old who took on the firefighters.

PHOTOS: Hundreds beat the heat with epic waterfight in Penticton

READ MORE: Heat warning for the Okanagan

