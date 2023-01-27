Bedtime stories: Salmon Arm youth enjoy Unplug and Play event at Bastion Elementary

Author Patricia Rosamond Wilson reads her book My Magical Night Mare during the PJ Storytime Unplug and Play event at Bastion Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Bastion Elementary School was bustling with pyjama-clad kids Wednesday evening, there to enjoy some pre-bedtime stories.

Hosted by the school, in partnership the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS), the PJ Storytime event on Jan. 25 saw its many attendees divide into three groups. Each group then rotated between three classrooms where they were treated to a variety of family friendly stories shared by Sarah Elliman, James Murray and Patricia Rosamond Wilson.

Elliman read her book A Tree Just Like Me. Wilson read her books I Am Amazing and My Magical Night Mare. Murray shared a tale about a young girl connecting with a dog, and another about his unusual pet fish.

The event was one of numerous Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week activities occurring Jan. 21 to 29 throughout the Shuswap.

