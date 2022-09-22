‘Best ever’ She Shoe Swaps fundraiser coming to Salmon Arm’s indoor arena

Popular event which supports local organizations to run Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale and Ooh-la-la purse raffle are coming up this Saturday, Sept 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena next to the Centenoka Park Mall on 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm. All profits go to the SAFE Society, Shuswap Community Foundation and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit. (Image by Mosharrof MoHo from Pixabay)

The Shuswap’s popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale will soon stride into Salmon Arm’s indoor arena.

Described as the biggest and best-ever, the 2022 event will be held at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena, next to Centenoka Park Mall, this Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leading up to the sale, people have been donating nearly-new or gently used shoes, boots and bags.

Along with the shoe sale is the Ooh La La luxury purse raffle, where $2 provides a chance to win one of 10 new designer bags. There are also draw prizes for donors made possible by the generosity of local businesses.

All profits will be split between three organizations this year: the SAFE Society, Shuswap Community Foundation’s endowment fund in memory of Rosemarie Vennard and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit.

Jane Shirley, executive director of the SAFE Society, emphasized how much the society appreciates She Shoe Swaps’ help in supporting the programming provided by the SAFE Society.

“It takes a community to support this event and we appreciate everyone who volunteers, donates and helps out in whatever way,” Shirley said.

She Shoe Swaps was inspired by lead organizer Kathryn Vennard’s mother Rosemarie.

Rosemarie, who passed away in 2012, volunteered relentlessly for many causes and organizations.

“She would ring the bells for the Salvation Army, canvas for CNIB, Heart & Stroke, Cancer, and other causes, a 50 year member of the Rebekahs, volunteer at the Thrift Store and Seniors Drop in Centre. She ran the Saturday night bingos at the Seniors so that the Centre could give thousands away to charity each year. She was described often as a ‘going concern,’” wrote Kathryn on the She Shoe Swaps website.

The first She Shoe Swaps was held in 2012 and raised $1,518. In 2021, the total had grown to $17,373. This year, the hope is to raise $22,000.

“Each year it is bigger and better and we can’t wait to see what happens in 2022. The group of amazing volunteers make this possible, along with the great businesses who ‘host’ a drop box, donate a donor prize, or let us place advertising shoes and bags in their shops. The list keeps growing and I thank each and every one of you for making this such a success,” Kathryn wrote.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

