Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest returns with Heritage Week celebrations

Bruce Mackie takes careful note of the baked goods entered in 2020’s Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest at the Mall at Piccadilly. (File photo)

The baking, and tasting, of pies will be a central focus of upcoming Heritage Week celebrations in Salmon Arm.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum and The Mall at Piccadilly are once again partnering to celebrate B.C. Heritage Week, Feb. 20 to 25.

Among the related attractions and activities taking place at the mall is the exhibit, All the Ways to Make a Pie. Curated by Erin Stodola, this exhibit asks you to step back a century to identify and find all the tools and ingredients used in pie baking and serving. Then, you may check out a truly old pie recipe and learn a bit more about the fruitful history of the Shuswap. This exhibit will be near the mall’s pond.

The Salmon Arm library has teamed up with R.J. Haney this year for the release of R.J. Haney Heritage Village-themed colouring sheets. Pick up yours at the library during Heritage Week, or stay a while and colour. Completed sheets can be returned to the library or R.J. Haney by March 1, to be displayed in the library until March 6.

The Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest returns on Feb. 25. This will be the 27th year for the contest, giving entrants an opportunity to put their pie-baking skills to the test. Homemade pies entered must be apple, fruit or berry, and will be judged by appearance, authenticity, texture and taste. Pie drop off is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the mall’s centre court. First, second and third place winners will walk away with this year’s title, prize ribbon, a special gift and tickets for two to the summer production of Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre. For official pie contest rules, visit salmonarmmuseum.org.

After the judging and awards, slices of the pies may be purchased for $5 each.

Accompanying the Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest at the mall is the annual pie auction. Beginning at noon on the 25th, everyone is welcome to bid on pies specially baked and donated by past pie contest winners and local celebrity bakers. Last year the pie auction raised $48,050, with proceeds going towards projects at R.J. Haney.

Another way to support the village and museum is through an online auction that begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. More than 90 items have been donated for auction by local businesses, organizations and individuals. Items for bid include various gift certificates for spa and beauty treatments, entertainment, food and beverage, automotive and business services, clothing and accessories, pet care baskets, garden items, home decor items and more. The auction closes at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. To bid, or for more information, visit the R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum Heritage Week Online Auction page on biddingowl.com.

Throughout Heritage Week, there will be live demonstrations, activities and a variety of heritage exhibitors at the mall, offering something of interest for everyone.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is located at 751 Highway 97B. For more information about the attraction, annual passes and events, or if you want to become a member, volunteer or donor, get in touch by calling 250-832-5243, email info@salmonarmmuseum.org or visit salmonarmmuseum.org.

