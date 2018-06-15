Blind Bay quilters remember friend

A group of Blind Bay and area women have forever cemented their friendship with a former resident of Bastion Place after the donation of a quilt that now hangs there in her honour.

The Friendship Quilt was created in memory of their friend, Joan Altwasser, who was one of the founding members of their group.

Altwasser passed away at Bastion Place in December 2016. The Quilters accompanied by Joan’s husband, Arthur, visited Bastion on April 26, 2018 for the special dedication ceremony and hanging of the quilt.

