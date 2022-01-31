Blood donation clinic planned for Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm residents will have an opportunity to roll up their sleeves and give blood.

Interior Health will be holding a blood and plasma donation event at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Feb. 7 and 8. This is in response to what Canadians Blood Services says is an “immediate need for blood donors to help ensure blood and blood products are available for patients when they are in need in Canada.”

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. Appointments are required, and can be booked online by going to https://myaccount.blood.ca/en/donate/ and selecting Salmon Arm.

The website also provides information about the process of giving blood, as well as information around who is eligible. A “FAQs” page notes the procedure takes about five to 10 minutes. However, donors are expected to rest afterwards, and should plan to spend about an hour at the donation centre.

Most people feel great afterwards, according to Canadian Blood Services.

“By drinking fluids and eating salty snacks before and after, you will maintain your blood volume and improve your donation experience,” says Canadian Blood Services. “You can then return to your normal activities such as work and school. Avoid strenuous exercise for six to eight hours following your donation. And don’t forget to keep on drinking extra fluids for the next 24 hours.”

