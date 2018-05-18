(Photo submitted)

Boating week promotes safety, fun

The province of British Columbia has declared May 14-19 as BC Boating Week. This week is a natural choice for a provincial boating week because the Victoria Day long weekend is widely regarded as the kickoff for the recreational boating season across the province.

The proclamation came about due to advocacy from the Boating BC Association, a group comprised of 320 member-companies who represent all aspects of the boating industry.

“BC Boating Week provides the association an opportunity to highlight the significance of the recreational boating sector, showcase the many opportunities that exist for anyone to get on the water and enjoy the boating lifestyle, and reinforce what it means to be a responsible boater,” a release from the association reads.

According to the boating association, there are opportunities for everyone regardless of their age or income to get on the water.

“B.C. is host to some of the most spectacular boating in the world,” said Boating BC President, Don Prittie. “We want everyone in the province to experience the magic that boating in B.C. offers. It doesn’t matter what kind of boating you enjoy, you are guaranteed to build lifelong memories with family and friends.”

The Boating BC Association is also using the province-wide boating week as an opportunity to have a frank discussion about safety on the water.

“Safety should be more of an incentive than a deterrent to enjoying boating because an informed, confident boater is a safe boater,” said Lisa Geddes, Executive Director of Boating BC.

