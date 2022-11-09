Braby Motors gearing up for Shuswap Christmas Car giveaway

‘It’s a little bit of a boost that somebody might need, and it can improve their entire lifestyle’

James Dyck (sixth from left), with daughter Cadence Trottier, was the surprised and grateful recipient of a refurbished Jeep gifted to him with a year’s insurance by Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU in the 4th annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Braby Motors is gearing up for the fifth annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway.

In collaboration with FixAuto, Kal Tire, and SASCU Credit Union, the Salmon Arm car dealership is accepting nominations for recipients of their now-traditional Christmas car giveaway.

Sales manager Justin Braby loves the opportunity to give such a meaningful and life-changing gift to people in need in the community.

“We have such a great place to live and work here, and we just like to do something for the holiday season for a family,” said Braby. “It makes such a huge difference.”

Previous recipients included a family that needed safe transportation to and from Vancouver for routine checkups at B.C. Children’s Hospital, and a worker who needed to get to Kelowna safely to complete an apprenticeship.

“It’s a little bit of a boost that somebody might need, and it can improve their entire lifestyle.”

The giveaway includes a totally refurbished, road-ready car that goes to the nominee whose personal story is selected.

Along with the vehicle, which this year is a 2016 Jeep Patriot 4×4, the car will have brand-new winter tires installed and the recipient will also receive gas gift cards and $1,500 of insurance coverage.

Braby Motors and their sponsor partners have teamed up to make these gifts possible, and all of these combined alleviate the entire cost of driving for a period of time.

Braby said that with everything as expensive as it is right now, life is hard and this giveaway can make a huge difference.

You can nominate someone whose life would change with the gift of transportation by submitting a story, 400 words or less, to shuswapchristmascar@gmail.com or by direct messaging Shuswap Christmas Car on Facebook.

The deadline is Nov. 28.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Salmon Arm businesses surprise former first responder with early Christmas gift

READ MORE: Shuswap literacy program donates thousands of books to school libraries

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

carsChristmasCommmunity