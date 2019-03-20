Samuel Muddiman (46) of the Larch Hills Nordics keeps pace with Dylan Shivers (49) of the Telemark Nordic Club, Wyatt Gitt (57) of the Hollyburn Ski Club and Magnus Sandell (56) of the Sea to Sky Club following an interval start in the 1.5-kilometre free technique event at this weekend’s Teck BC Championships at Larch Hills. See page 9 for more. (Brad Calkins photo)

Breathtaking Shuswap locations filmed for national cross-country skiing promo

Views of the Salmon Arm and Larch Hills take centre stage in skiing showcase

The Shuswap’s reputation as a cross-country skiing destination is gaining ground on a national scale thanks to a video from NordiqCanada featuring some familiar sights.

NordiqCanada Brand Launch from Taiji Brand Group on Vimeo.

(NordiqCanada/Taiji Brand Group)

Formerly known as Canadian Cross Country Ski de Fond, they are one of the main bodies within the competitive cross-country ski scene in Canada. On March 17, NordiqCanada became the new official name of the organization, and the video is part of a renewed effort to promote the sport not only for high-level competition, but for anyone in the community.

Read More: Larch Hills Nordic Club win Teck BC Cup trophy

“The sport has evolved significantly since the breakthrough of Becky Scott onto the Olympic podium in 2002, and we have had steady success,” says spokesman Chris Dornan. “It’s time for a new direction and new beginnings… we’re on a mission to get as many Canadians as possible on skinny skis.”

While the video features highlight moments from Team Canada in the Olympics and Paralympics, a majority showcases the Larch Hills and skiers enjoying their time on the shore of Shuswap Lake and trails in the backcountry.

“It’s a spectacular area and it resonates with the family oriented spirit of the sport and clubs around the country. We really wanted to find an area that resonated with Canadians across the country, so we wanted to have that vibe of being off in the middle of the forest with family or friends and skiing and having a fire together,” Dornan says.

Read More: Column: Video crew blown away by local ski community

In the last year, Salmon Arm athletes have been sweeping the rankings in the junior race circuit. Part of the video was filmed March 1-3, when the Larch Hills Nordic Club hosted the Teck BC Championships.

“We also wanted there to be a connection to competition and elite athletes, so out there during the Teck Championships was the perfect connection for us. That allowed us to really dive into that race and showcase the elite racing, right alongside the grass roots skiers,” said Dornan.

“And to be the home of one of our rising Paralympic stars, Natalie Wilkie, that was a huge bonus as well.”

Read More: Video: Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet skiers hit the Larch Hills trails

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father thanks B.C. Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’
Next story
Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Just Posted

Breathtaking Shuswap locations filmed for national cross-country skiing promo

Views of the Salmon Arm and Larch Hills take centre stage in skiing showcase

Stampeders to rock and roll on Shuswap Lake

Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies host May long weekend concert

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

Environement Canada forcasts sun, no clouds for Wednesday

Fire leads to “smokin deals” at Buckerfield’s

Salmon Arm store staff back at work and having fun

Interior Health asks users to check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

Shuswap residents climbing the walls with opening of Gym of Rock

Region’s only climbing gym offers experience for avid climbers and first timers

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Tips on how to keep deer out of your garden

‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

Musicians gathered to discuss how to save Kelowna’s music scene

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

Young coders release robots on unsuspecting Solo cups

Kids’ computational skills engaged in coding camp at Innovation Centre

Most Read