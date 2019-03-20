Breathtaking Shuswap locations filmed for national cross-country skiing promo

Samuel Muddiman (46) of the Larch Hills Nordics keeps pace with Dylan Shivers (49) of the Telemark Nordic Club, Wyatt Gitt (57) of the Hollyburn Ski Club and Magnus Sandell (56) of the Sea to Sky Club following an interval start in the 1.5-kilometre free technique event at this weekend’s Teck BC Championships at Larch Hills. See page 9 for more. (Brad Calkins photo)

The Shuswap’s reputation as a cross-country skiing destination is gaining ground on a national scale thanks to a video from NordiqCanada featuring some familiar sights.

NordiqCanada Brand Launch from Taiji Brand Group on Vimeo.

(NordiqCanada/Taiji Brand Group)

Formerly known as Canadian Cross Country Ski de Fond, they are one of the main bodies within the competitive cross-country ski scene in Canada. On March 17, NordiqCanada became the new official name of the organization, and the video is part of a renewed effort to promote the sport not only for high-level competition, but for anyone in the community.

“The sport has evolved significantly since the breakthrough of Becky Scott onto the Olympic podium in 2002, and we have had steady success,” says spokesman Chris Dornan. “It’s time for a new direction and new beginnings… we’re on a mission to get as many Canadians as possible on skinny skis.”

While the video features highlight moments from Team Canada in the Olympics and Paralympics, a majority showcases the Larch Hills and skiers enjoying their time on the shore of Shuswap Lake and trails in the backcountry.

“It’s a spectacular area and it resonates with the family oriented spirit of the sport and clubs around the country. We really wanted to find an area that resonated with Canadians across the country, so we wanted to have that vibe of being off in the middle of the forest with family or friends and skiing and having a fire together,” Dornan says.

In the last year, Salmon Arm athletes have been sweeping the rankings in the junior race circuit. Part of the video was filmed March 1-3, when the Larch Hills Nordic Club hosted the Teck BC Championships.

“We also wanted there to be a connection to competition and elite athletes, so out there during the Teck Championships was the perfect connection for us. That allowed us to really dive into that race and showcase the elite racing, right alongside the grass roots skiers,” said Dornan.

“And to be the home of one of our rising Paralympic stars, Natalie Wilkie, that was a huge bonus as well.”

