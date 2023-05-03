Budding birders enjoy outdoor learning experience at Salmon Arm Marine Peace Park wharf

Eleven children along with their parents and grandparents enjoyed a walk on the Marine Peace Park wharf as they looked for birds and learned about nature.
On Sunday, April 30, the Shuswap Naturalist Club, Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society and NatureKids BC hosted the first of five Birding for Families events to encourage families to enjoy bird-watching together at the wharf in Salmon Arm. Avid birder and Observer Nature Watch columnist John Woods said the opportunity to get a super-close look at birds through several spotting scopes was a great hit with kids and adults alike.
The next free Birding for Families event will be at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, starting from the SABNES Nature House parking lot at Marine Peace Park.
