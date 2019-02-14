Building a better birdhouse

Brody Paton drills a hole in a partially finished birdhouse while Linden Reynolds watches during South Canoe Elementary’s visit to the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre Makerspace wood shop on Thursday, Feb. 7. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

South Canoe Elementary students paid a visit to the Salmon Arm Innovation Centre Makerspace’s wood shop to build birdhouses and learn interesting facts about the creatures who will soon live in them on Feb. 7.

