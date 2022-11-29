Buy cookies, support the animals during Kelowna BC SPCA bake sale

With Christmas just weeks away many are scrambling to find the time to shop for gifts as well as bake all the delicious treats families expect this time of year.

But, have no fear the BC SPCA has you covered. On Dec. 10, starting at 10 a.m., volunteers will be putting out a spread of cookies and treats for purchase with funds going to support the Kelowna shelter.

The Kelowna BC SPCA has been hosting its Christmas Bake Sale for years and every holiday season there is a lineup at the door on the day of the event as people eagerly wait to purchase goodies.

The volunteers have carefully prepared the cookies, with allergies and food intolerances in mind.

Be sure to get to 3785 Casorso Road, nice and early in order to be sure there are cookies left in stock as they sell out fast.

And, besides not baking the best part of this sale is that all the money raised will go directly to help the abused, neglected and abandoned animals in this community.

Animal SheltersAnimalsBCSPCAcharityfundraiserKelowna