Call for service adds to Salmon Arm students’ excitement as fire chiefs for a day

Youth given opportunity to learn about fire fighting and fire safety during event

Students try their hands at knocking down a pretend fire with a fire hose during the Fire Chief for a Day event at Fire Hall #2 on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Contributed)

While the turnout gear may have been on the large side, a group of young Salmon Arm students managed to fit right in at Fire Hall #2 as fire chiefs for a day.

On Friday, Oct. 28, Kindergarten to Grade 5 students from schools throughout the city were given the opportunity to try on turnout gear, operate a fire hose to knock out a pretend fire, check out the view from the Salmon Arm Fire Department’s new Tower 3 fire truck, and enjoy lunch with city firefighters for the Fire Chief for a Day event.

Lunch (pizza provided by Papa Johns) was served with presentations on safety.

Adding to the educational aspect of the event was an actual call for service.

“One part of the day that was unplanned was the chiefs were able to witness what happens in our fire hall when a call comes in as we did get a false alarm call just before we ate lunch,” said firefighter Tyler Stevenson. “There was a lot of excitement throughout the afternoon and we received some very positive feedback about the event.”

While the students were able to fulfill the role of fire chief for a day, the Salmon Arm Fire Department remains on the lookout for recruits.

“We are always looking for new recruits for the Salmon Arm Fire Department,” said Stevenson. “These up-and-comer recruits are still a bit young to join our team in an active role but will be great teachers of fire safety to their classmates.”

Potential recruits can visit Fire Hall 3 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, Monday to Friday, or call 250-803-4060.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Tower 3 fire truck with a 104-foot ladder to arrive at end of month

Read more: Salmon Arm Fire Department to double its reach with new $1.5 million ladder truck

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armfirefighters

Students were given an opportunity to get a bird’s eye view on the Salmon Arm Fire Departments new Tower 3 truck during the Fire Chief for a Day event at Fire Hall #2 on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Contributed)