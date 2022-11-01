Call for service adds to Salmon Arm students’ excitement as fire chiefs for a day

While the turnout gear may have been on the large side, a group of young Salmon Arm students managed to fit right in at Fire Hall #2 as fire chiefs for a day.
On Friday, Oct. 28, Kindergarten to Grade 5 students from schools throughout the city were given the opportunity to try on turnout gear, operate a fire hose to knock out a pretend fire, check out the view from the Salmon Arm Fire Department’s new Tower 3 fire truck, and enjoy lunch with city firefighters for the Fire Chief for a Day event.
Lunch (pizza provided by Papa Johns) was served with presentations on safety.
Adding to the educational aspect of the event was an actual call for service.
“One part of the day that was unplanned was the chiefs were able to witness what happens in our fire hall when a call comes in as we did get a false alarm call just before we ate lunch,” said firefighter Tyler Stevenson. “There was a lot of excitement throughout the afternoon and we received some very positive feedback about the event.”
While the students were able to fulfill the role of fire chief for a day, the Salmon Arm Fire Department remains on the lookout for recruits.
“We are always looking for new recruits for the Salmon Arm Fire Department,” said Stevenson. “These up-and-comer recruits are still a bit young to join our team in an active role but will be great teachers of fire safety to their classmates.”
Potential recruits can visit Fire Hall 3 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m, Monday to Friday, or call 250-803-4060.
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter