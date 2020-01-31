Can you identify the two Boy Scouts in this picture and the date it was taken?

Scouts honoured – to have their photo taken. Can you identify these Boy Scouts and the year this photograph was taken? Help the Salmon Arm Museum by quoting the date of this paper and emailing archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

