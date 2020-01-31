Can you identify the two Boy Scouts in this picture and the date it was taken?

Scouts honoured – to have their photo taken. Can you identify these Boy Scouts and the year this photograph was taken? Help the Salmon Arm Museum by emailing your answer to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
