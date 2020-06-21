Canada Day parade planned for Sicamous

While most festivities had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 a parade with a long route will go ahead

Comic book and children’s movie heroes feature majorly in the Sicamouse festival put on every two years by Shuswap Community Church. With both Sicamouse and the Canada Day celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19, the costumed heroes will be marching in a parade on July 1. (File Photo)

COVID-19 hasn’t completely shut Canada Day fun out of Sicamous.

While the road hockey tournament, live music and fireworks that make up a typical July 1 on the shores of Shuswap Lake won’t be happening, the District of Sicamous and Shuswap Community Church have a fun event up their sleeves.

This year, a parade through the residential areas of Sicamous will be put on, bringing some festivities that people can watch from their homes and yards to the streets. Pastor Bob Evans from Sicamous’ Shuswap Community Church said the parade will also contain elements of the ‘Sicamouse’ celebration which the church puts on every two years.

Sicamouse typically features people dressed up as characters from comic books and children’s movies, but instead of entertaining youngsters at a carnival and barbecue they will be marching in the parade and tossing out candy. Evans, who also sits on Sicamous’ council, said the parade will also feature firetrucks, vintage cars and floats from local businesses.

“People can expect fun music, colourful characters and big smiles,” Evans said.

“We just hope to cheer everybody up and celebrate Canada Day.”

He said the wide-ranging parade route will allow people to space out while they watch it from their yards or the side of the road. The exact route is still being finalized but Evans said it is expected to start in the tree streets and move through the main residential areas of downtown Sicamous. He said a flyer will be mailed out to homes with a map of the exact route. The parade is expected to start at 11 a.m. on Canada Day.



