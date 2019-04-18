PAGEANT CANDIDATES This year, eight candidates will participate in the Summerland Blossom Pageant. The pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. (Photo submitted)

Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Eight royalty candidates are preparing for the pageant weekend and coronation of a new Blossom Queen and two princesses in early May.

The pageant will be held on two nights.

On Friday, May 3, beginning at 7 p.m., the candidates will give speeches and demonstrate their talents.

On Saturday, May 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m., the final evening, including the coronation, will be held.

Both events will take place at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland.

Leanne Sieben, one of the pageant coordinators, said the weekend is the culmination of a busy, intense year for the candidates.

The program begins at the end of September and during the fall, winter and spring, candidates meet weekly to prepare for the program.

READ MORE: Introducing the 2018 Blossom Pageant contestants

READ MORE: VIDEO: Candidates present speeches at Summerland Blossom Tea

The training includes speech training, car care, financial knowledge, lessons in Summerland’s history and more.

In addition, the pageant program includes a Blossom Buds component, where pageant participants are paired with Grade 4 or 5 students.

“It’s good for them, They have someone they can look up to,” Sieben said. For the pageant candidates, the Blossom Buds program gives them the opportunity to act as mentors and examples.

Sieben said the pageant program teaches the candidates confidence and poise — skills they will need for the rest of their lives.

It also provides them with camaraderie as they become a tight-knit group of friends through the training process.

The queen and two princesses will represent Summerland around the province for the rest of the year and will also participate in many events in the community.

And for those who do not receive a crown, the pageant experience helps them later in life.

“We’ve had some young ladies who were not crowned who have gone on to do some big things,” she said.

Tickets for both pageant evenings are available at Summerland Dental Centre, 300-13009 Rosedale Ave.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Our history in pictures

Just Posted

Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Opponents to proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley ranch will air concerns at city hall

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Landfill within cemetary one of the challenges looked at by CSRD’s Ben Van Nostrand

Zoning change to ease plans for housing for homeless in Salmon Arm

Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing

Easter dinner at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Clients of the Gospel Mission are in for an Easter feast.

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Chef James Holmes will compete in the fall competition

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Give Canada geese at Okanagan beaches a break

LETTER: Tour busses, full of photographers, local goose guides and an annual goose festival

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Most Read