Friends Abreast Dragon Boat Team member Margaret Hinchliff presents John Nocon, general manager of Mount Ida Mews long-term care facility, with a bunch of carnations for breast cancer awareness, each flower with a card attached reminding women to get their annual mammogram. Team members went to several places in Salmon Arm in order to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. (Contributed)

Carnation campaign in Salmon Arm tries new tactic under COVID

Dragon boat team takes gratitude and breast cancer prevention message to long-term care facilities

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Friends Abreast Dragon Boat Team spread the word with flowers.

Spokesperson Liz Burdeniuk said team members were determined to promote the message with their annual Carnation campaign, despite COVID-19 restrictions. In order to reach as many women in the community as possible, they decided to deliver pink carnations to the staff of many senior care facilities in the community. Each flower was tagged with a card reminding women to book their annual mammogram.

“The team felt that these bright bunches of flowers would also show the health-care staff that we support them and recognize their dedication to caring for our loved ones in these difficult times,” Burdeniuk said.

Friends Abreast members also expressed their appreciation for Save-On-Foods’ donation of the carnations.

To book a mammogram, call 1-800-663-9203.

