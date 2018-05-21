Cat stuck on telephone pole in the South Okanagan rescued

A cat stuck on top of a telephone pole in Kaleden was successfully rescued by FortisBC.

Jason Bristow posted to social media on Sunday evening that a cat was stuck on the pole at 914 Pineview Dr. and during the initial call to FortisBC he was told they needed to wait a few days to see if it would come down.

“We really don’t want to see this cat roast for another full day in the sun so hopefully someone can come and rescue him,” Bristow wrote in his post on the Penticton Lost And Found page on Facebook.

On Monday morning (May 21) FortisBC tweeted that crews were enroute to respond to the reports of the cat on a pole and later, around 9:30 a.m., that they were successful in retrieving the cat.

Good news, crews have successfully removed the #Kaleden, BC cat from the power pole. He is safe. — FortisBC (@FortisBC) May 21, 2018

