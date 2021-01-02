A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.

A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

A virtual service is being held for the longtime Morning Star editor on YouTube today at 1:30 p.m.

He was a newspaper titan, a community pillar and a beloved family man.

This afternoon — and no doubt for many years to come — Glenn Lloyd Mitchell will be remembered.

Mitchell, the former Morning Star editor who led the newspaper for 30 years, passed away suddenly on Dec. 17 at the age of 60. He’ll long be remembered as a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, god-son, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, colleague, and friend to many.

He is survived by parents Lloyd and Marion, brothers Kevin, Murray and Craig, wife Rhoda, sons Justin and Lucas as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family has arranged a small service for Glenn at the All Saints Anglican Church. While COVID-19 restrictions mean few can attend in person, the service will be broadcast live on YouTube for all who wish to take part in the celebration of Glenn’s life.

The service, which promises to be a meaningful celebration of Mitchell’s life, begins at 1:30 p.m. today (Jan. 2).

READ MORE: Morning Star mourns passing of longtime editor

READ MORE: Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

funeral

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Central Okanagan residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

Just Posted

Demonstration participants shout out to supportive drivers honking their horns in downtown Salmon Arm along Highway 1 on Thursday, June 4. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: June

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Sicamous Eagles
Sicamous Eagles recruit new coach and GM

Longtime GM Wayne March out of head office but will remain “resource” for team.

The playground and skate park at Blackburn Park were surrounded in caution tape Tuesday morning, March 24, after the City of Salmon Arm opted to close all municipal playgrounds and hard surface play areas to help combat the spread of COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: March

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Kelowna seen from Mt. Knox hike. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Okanagan city included among best places to visit post-pandemic

American news agency highlighted Okanagan city’s “picturesque, lakeside wine country”

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
4 dead after helicopter crashes in northern Alberta

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

A virtual service is being held for the longtime Morning Star editor on YouTube today at 1:30 p.m.

This guy was caught on camera shovelling a driveway and then going into the backyard to attempt to steal things on Dec. 30 in the Van Horne area. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

The brazen thief stole from at least four yards in Penticton

Cody Petrone, a lived-experience ambassador for CRIS, made a snow angel in Kelowna on Jan. 1, as a part of the CRIS Polar Bear Challenge. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Central Okanagan residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

In absence of annual polar bear dip, participants got creative in their fundraising efforts

Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo
2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

Most Read