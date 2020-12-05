Cenotaph and parks in Summerland honour fallen soldiers

Community memorials pay tribute to those who were killed in military service

Summerland’s cenotaph was originally installed in front of the high school. The old school was located close to the corner of Rosedale Avenue and Jubilee Road. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland has a cenotaph and two parks in place to honour those who were killed in military service.

A memorial, constructed after the end of the First World War, was set up in front of the former high school.

The cenotaph was dedicated during the Remembrance Day service of 1926.

“What it brings to the children would be the idea that older folks do not want our country to again go through what it has gone through but rather that we might learn how to live in harmony with our neighbouring nations,” Dr. F.W. Andrew said during the dedication of the cenotaph.

“If neighbours live together harmoniously, it is because they understand each other and want to live together in peace, and what is possible for individuals is equally possible for neighbours.”

The cenotaph remained in its location in front of the high school until 1948.

After the Second World War, a parcel of land was purchased in downtown Summerland and became Memorial Park.

In addition, the Living Memorial Park, a Summerland sports complex, was opened in 1948.

“These two parks have been planned… as a living, lasting tribute to Summerland’s soldiers, sailors and airmen as playgrounds and recreational centres for the youth of today and tomorrow,” the organizing committee said in a statement at the time.

In addition, there is also the Garden of Remembrance, planted and maintained by St. Stephen’s Anglican Church in Summerland.

