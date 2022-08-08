Ceremony in Salmon Arm honours cenotaph’s turning 100 years

Cenotaph was constructed Aug. 6, 1922 to honour those who died in First World War

Veterans and other residents come to a ceremony on Aug. 6, 2022 to honour the Salmon Arm cenotaph turning 100 years old. (Contributed)

The Salmon Arm Cenotaph was recognized at a special ceremony on Aug. 6, 2022, when it turned 100 years old.

The cenotaph was originally dedicated on Aug. 6, 1922 to honour the war dead of the Salmon Arm area from the First World War. Added to the cenotaph were those in the Salmon Arm area who died in the Second World War.

Of interest, writes the Salmon Arm Legion Branch 62 in a media release, two men listed on the cenotaph were actually alive and survived the war.

Originally, the names of the war dead were engraved directly into the granite. However, in 2009, engraved brass plates were mounted over-top the original engravings that had started to wear.

More tidbits about the cenotaph can be found by visiting the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

The Salmon Arm Legion also expressed its appreciation for the Shuswap Pipes N Drums for participating in the Aug. 6 ceremony, with some members coming from as far as Revelstoke.

“We are thrilled to have them associated with many of our Legion events. They make any celebration or memorial, such as Remembrance Day, so special,” said president Harley Belt.

