Challenge issued to ‘Read for 15’

Regional district libraries to compete by asking patrons to read for 15 minutes on Jan. 26 and 27.

You’re being asked to read for 15 minutes.

The TNRD Library System is once again taking part in the Read for 15 challenge on Jan. 26 and 27 as part of Family Literacy Day, with all participants entered into a draw for a Chapters gift card.

Libraries across Canada will be encouraging everyone to read for 15 minutes to promote the importance of literacy in the community, and to win the coveted title of most “readerly” community in Canada.

Last year, with almost 3,400 people reporting in, the TNRD Library System placed fifth in the country for most participants.

Participation is easy — after you finish reading your chosen material for 15 minutes, let the library know. You can use the hashtag #Readfor15TNRD on Facebook or Twitter, or email the library at questions@tnrd.ca. You can also stop by your local TNRD library.

The library system aims to create enthusiasm for reading in people of all ages and encourage friendly competition between communities, businesses or public services to help spread the word about the challenge and the importance of reading.

Literacy skills are put into practice daily: reading grocery lists, Facebook newsfeeds, newspapers, traffic signs, maps and even restaurant menus.

Flexing reading muscles has been proven to reduce stress and improve memory, focus and concentration. It’s fun, too!