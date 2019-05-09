Changes planned for Summerland Action Festival

Saturday evening dance has been replaced with a concert

By Joshua Oggelsby

Another summer is approaching and that means another Summerland Action Festival will be hosted May 31 to June 2.

The 37th annual festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the community for the weekend once again.

However this year there is one big change with the festival, said Pat Bell, organizer of the festival

Instead of having the dance on Saturday evening, the committee has decided to throw a concert at the Summerland Arena on June 1.

The bands performing are Harlequin, Nick Gilder and Sweeney Todd, as well as the Carleen Roth Band.

READ ALSO: Summerland holds 36th annual Action Festival

READ ALSO: Plenty of action at weekend festival

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets for the concert can be found at the SOEC Valley Tix box office.

The weekend festival will also feature entertainment in Memorial Park.

On Friday the entertainment lineup includes Slam Dogs, featuring members of Prism and the Headpins; Classic Ronstadt, featuring the music of Linda Ronstadt and Bad Moon Riders, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band.

On Saturday, music will be provided by the Summerland Nakama Drum Ensemble, Timbre Wolves, Calgary-based country rock artists David and the Titans, Cars tribute artists Moving In Stereo and Seattle-based Hysteria.

On Sunday, the lineup includes Summerland Nakama Drum Ensemble, Timbre Wolves, the Carleen Roth Band and Strut.

On Saturday morning, the Action Festival Parade will follow a route downtown beginning at 10 a.m.

The weekend is also a celebration of sport, and will feature a slo-pitch ball tournament and the Giant’s Hed Run.

The ball tournament will have a maximum of 72 teams playing throughout the weekend.

The Giant’s Head Run, a popular feature of the festival, will be held once again this year, with a five-kilometre and 10-kilometre run.

Organizers say this year’s run has a 1980s theme. Prizes will be awarded to the best retro dressed.

Because of declining enrolment, the Man of Steel Triathlon will not be held this year.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind
Next story
Okanagan Walks to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Just Posted

Court decision allows biosolids trucks to roll into Turtle Valley

B.C. Supreme Court judge grants injunction supporting Arrow Transportation

Sicamous council approves two cannabis stores

Stores pass muster with district, now awaiting provincial go ahead to open

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee

Event raises $12,425 for Shuswap literacy programs

Syrian musicians to help raise funds for Shuswap refugee efforts

Orontes Guitar Quartet to perform fundraising concert at Nexus on May 22

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Dealing with suicidal thoughts? Okanagan professionals weigh in

All agencies emplore individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help within their community.

5 Things to do this weekend in the Okanagan

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Okanagan stargazes for International Astronomy Day

Celebrate at the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon

Okanagan Walks to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Penticton and Vernon two of 11 that have events taking place Saturday, May 26

Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson wins baseball award

Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference awards for batting average and home runs

Most Read