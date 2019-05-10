A loonie raffle is a major part of the annual Roar for Kids fundraising dinner to be held in Sicamous on June 1. (File Photo)

Charity event benefitting youth sports returns to Sicamous

The fourth-annual Roar For Kids dinner will be held at the Rec Centre on June 1

An annual charity dinner with the goal of ensuring that all kids can access sports and recreation is returning to the Sicamous Rec Centre.

All proceeds from the fourth annual Roar for Kids dinner will provide financial support for local kids to help them access sports and recreation. Tickets to the event on June 1 are $20 and include dinner, a drink and dessert. Groups can purchase a table of eight for the price of seven single tickets. There is limited seating at the event but tickets may be available at the door.

A loonie raffle for gift baskets will also serve as a major part of the fundraiser and organizers are asking businesses to help out. Roar for Kids are requesting local businesses donate gift baskets for the raffle. Organizers have to complete a gaming report so donated baskets have to come with an estimated retail value of the items inside. A letter to local businesses from Roar for Kids states that in the past, baskets with a wide range in value have been donated and all of them are greatly appreciated.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 250-517-0336 or at Happy Corkers.

On June 1, the doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6, and the loonie raffle draw begin at 6:30. Those who wish to make a cash donation benefiting access to sports for local kids can mail cheques to 310 Hemlock Crescent South V0E 2V1 in Sicamous.

