Chase firefighters organizing Canada Day parade

Although other events were cancelled due to COVID-19 a parade through the streets is happening.

Although other Canada Day celebrations in Chase have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic Chase Fire Rescue is putting on a parade and hopes to get the community involved. (File Photo)

Chase firefighters don’t want Canada Day to go by without a celebration, so they’re organizing a parade and want the public to participate.

According to Chase Fire Rescue’s Facebook Page, they plan to organize a parade of hand-decorated cars, motorbikes, golf carts, bicycles and scooters. Along with the colourful cars in the parade, the fire department is hoping homeowners along the parade route will get in the Canada Day spirit by decorating their houses. Chase Fire Rescue will offer prizes for the best decorated vehicles.

Members of the fire crew will drive the parade route on Tuesday, June 30, the day before the parade, to check out the decorated homes and give out prizes for the best ones. They suggest contacting the department to let them know where decorated homes are so none are missed.

Read More: B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Read More: Dancing with the Shuswap stars postponed, hospice still needs help

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Canada Day. It will follow the same route as the weekly parades the fire department has been organizing in honour of essential workers. The parade will begin in the parking lot of Art Holding Memorial Arena. It will wind its way through the residential streets in the centre of Chase and back to the arena.

The department asks that anyone watching the parade keep social distancing in mind while they do. The long route will allow many people to catch the parade from their houses or front yards.

Read More: Phase 3 of Salmon Arm West/Highway 1 improvements removed from construction schedule

Read More: Column: Valuable lessons for grads that COVID-19 pandemic has taught us



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Day