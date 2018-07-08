Tim Cook. (File photo)

Chase library hosts best selling author and military historian

Tim Cook will discuss his most recent book Vimy: Battle and Legend

Tim Cook, Canada’s foremost military historian, will visit Chase to discuss the Battle of Vimy Ridge and how it is remembered.

Cook is a #1 National bestseller, the author of seven books, the most recent of which is Vimy: Battle and Legend.

Cook is a member of the Order of Canada and was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions to Canadian history. He has also received the Pierre Burton Award.

Cook will be speaking at the Chase Library on Thursday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Cook has been praised for making military history “more accessible, vivid and factual” by Canada’s National History Society.

This reading is sponsored by the Canada Council for the Arts, and hosted in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Legion. This event is free and does not require registration. For more information, contact the library at 250-679-3331 or by email at questions@tnrd.ca.

