Bat packs are available at Thompson-Nicola Regional Libraries to help users identify and learn about bat species. (Seattle & King County Public Health image)

Chase library included in Thompson-Nicola ‘bat pack’ roll-out

Kits include echolocation tool, books and resources available at 13 branches

Take a peek inside the mysterious world of bats with Thompson-Nicola regional libraries.

Bat packs have landed in Thompson-Nicola Regional Library branches, ready to be checked out and used to investigate these nocturnal animals that thrive in the night. Thompson-Nicola library branches include Chase, Aberdeen, Ashcroft, Barriere, Blue River, Cache Creek, Clearwater, Clinton, Kamloops, Logan Lake, Merritt, North Kamloops and Savona.

One bat pack will be available at each location and can be held and transferred to any branch.

Library users can check out the bat packs for up to six weeks at a time and use them to research bat species and identify their calls. Each bat pack contains an Echo Meter Touch 2, a recording tool which is compatible with Android devices, a Micro-USB adaptor, the book Bat Citizens: Defending the Ninjas of the Night by Rob Laidlaw and a bat-friendly communities handbook. The Echo Meters record echolocation and can confirm what species of bat the user is currently listening to.

Thompson-Nicola library Collections and E-Library Coordinator Emily Olsen said the packs were brought in after hearing the desire for them from the community.

“People saw that Fraser Valley Regional Library had them so we had some patrons approach and we just thought it was a fantastic idea,” said Olsen. “I think they’ll be pretty popular, and it builds upon our birder backpacks we also have for bird watching. Now we can do bat listening.”

Olsen said the goal is to get people outside enjoying nature and exploring animal life.

“Bats are often very overlooked as something you want to go out and find, but they have a lot to offer.”

