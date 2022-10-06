Chase museum branches out virtually to B.C. schools

Chase and District Museum and Archives Society has joined the VR Voyage Classroom community, enabling the museum to share the community’s story with a larger audience of teachers, classrooms and schools across B.C. and the world. (Google image)

The Chase and District Museum and Archives Society will be branching out virtually to schools across the province.

Over the last year, technology startup Forager Education and the BC Museums Association (BCMA) collaborated on the development of a platform that connects the province’s natural and cultural heritage with B.C. classrooms – the VR Voyage Classroom community.

The Society has joined this new platform to share the community’s story with a larger audience of teachers, classrooms and schools across B.C. and the world.

The VR Voyage Classroom will have the spotlight on an international stage in October. It was named one of the official delegates for the 2022 G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit in Germany.

“We are excited to forge a new path forward through the pandemic,” said Chase and District Museum curator/archivist Breanne Malo. “Learning from the adaptations that other organizations made, we can collaborate as a sector through the help of the BCMA and Forager Education.”

With the platform fully launched this September 2022, Forager Education and its production partners are developing new in-person programs and educational experiences that utilize the latest in distance education and virtual reality trends.

“With fewer physical visitors, we had to explore new technologies to support our operations and ensure our story continued to be told,” said Malo.

“Myself and the Chase & District Museum & Archives Society’s board of directors are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our history on a wider scale than ever before and to join other institutions in creating a valuable resource.”

“We are so excited to work with the Chase & District Museum & Archives Society and showcase their important story locally and internationally during the G20 YEA Summit in Germany,” said Bryce Mathew Watts, Founder & Program Director at Forager Education.

