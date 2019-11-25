One of the over 200 unique items for sale at the Chase Museum Christmas Store. (Photo submitted)

Chase Museum’s Christmas store moves to new location

Store serves as a fundraiser for the museum

The Chase Museum is back hosting its Christmas store which sells unique holiday items in a new storefront acquired this year.

For a decade the Chase Museum Christmas Store has served as a fundraiser for the museum which is still accepting in donations in the form of home decor and clothing. The store was relocated from a previous location to 721 Shuswap Avenue in Chase, and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,Tuesday to Saturday.

Breanne Malo, manager and curator for the Chase Museum, said the place is regularly busy and few people leave empty handed. From what she has seen in the number of donations received, Malo believes there are more than 200 items for purchase at the store.

Clothing donations are limited to hats, mittens and scarves.

Over 200 unique items for sale at the Chase Museum Christmas Store. (Photo submitted)

