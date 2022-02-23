Chase Rotary provides ‘Brain Bikes’ for student health and learning

Bikes offer students a way to use exercise to self-regulate

The Chase Rotary Club is looking for sponsors to help give students a boost when needed through physical activity.

The club has been instrumental in placing four Brain Bikes at Haldane Elementary School, and one at Chase Secondary School.

Brain Bikes are a stationary bike that enable children to self regulate through physical activity – an excellent, positive coping strategy for dealing with stress.

Teachers have recognized these Brain Bikes as a valuable tool, as physical activity helps children with learning. Exercise elevates and balances chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine to keep the brain in balance. These “feel good” chemicals help us feel alert, motivated and satisfied, bringing balance to our brain and body.

When children realize physical activity is a tool to help improve how they feel, learn, and regulate, they are more likely to choose exercise. When children learn to self regulate the habit and benefits last a lifetime.

For more information or if you would like to sponsor a Brain Bike in your school, contact Rotarian Jacquie Everett at 250-371-1718.

