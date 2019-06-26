Chase student tops Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser

KTW

The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope for Heart Campaign ends this week, with more than 40 schools in the Thompson-Nicola-Shuswap-Cariboo having taken part in the program.

Collectively, students in the schools raised more than $140,000 for research, awareness and advocacy campaigns for those affected by heart disease and stroke.

The No. 1 fundraising student in the district was Cheyenne Stacey of Haldane Elementary in Chase, who raised $1,876.

The top fundraising school in the Kamloops-Thompson school district was McGowan Elementary, where the students raised $9,269.

