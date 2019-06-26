Chase student tops Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser

Kamloops This Week
The Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope for Heart Campaign ends this week, with more than 40 schools in the Thompson-Nicola-Shuswap-Cariboo having taken part in the program.
Collectively, students in the schools raised more than $140,000 for research, awareness and advocacy campaigns for those affected by heart disease and stroke.
The No. 1 fundraising student in the district was Cheyenne Stacey of Haldane Elementary in Chase, who raised $1,876.
The top fundraising school in the Kamloops-Thompson school district was McGowan Elementary, where the students raised $9,269.
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter