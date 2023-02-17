Chase Winterfest helps community chase away the winter blues

Festive winter activities are taking place across the Shuswap over the Family Day long weekend, and Chase is no exception.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the Chase Lions’ second annual Winterfest is taking place, with activities to entertain the whole family. Beginning with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Chase Curling Club, there will be a bounce castle set up Uptown and vendors selling their wares in the Nationwide building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids’ crafts will be available in the Tru Value building and the Community Hall, and the Shuswap Skating Club will serve a hot dog and calzone lunch Uptown and Chase Secondary School grads will offer hot dogs and hot chocolate. The Lions will make cotton candy and s’mores treats. A live DJ will play throughout the festival.

A chili cook-off will crown the 2023 Chili Champion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Community Hall. Entrants must pre-register and cook a pot of chili at home for the community judge to consider.

On Shuswap Avenue, expect to see teams of four ‘smoosh’ racing down the street from 1 to 2 p.m. on 2×4 planks of wood. Pre-registration is also required for this event and there’s a prize for funniest costume.

To round out the day, outhouse races will follow the smoosh races on Shuswap Avenue. Prizes for best costume and best decorated outhouse will be awarded, and outhouse racers must pre-register.

Contact the Chase Lions at chaselions67@gmail.com or call 778-245-3808 for registration and rules.

READ MORE: North Shuswap Winter Festival brings together communities

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival’s Polar Bear Swim a real splash

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FestivalShuswapWinter