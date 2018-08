Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening in the Okanagan-Shuswap

It’s a busy weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap and there is plenty to do for all ages.

From the Pride Festival in Kelowna, to the Powwow in Penticton, to the Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm, there is sure to be an event for everyone.

Watch to find out more.

