Checkmate: Chess players compete in Salmon Arm for B.C., Alberta and Okanagan titles

Chess players from the Okanagan, B.C. and Alberta are competing for the final ‘checkmate’ in Salmon Arm this weekend.
The Alberta vs British Columbia match and the Okoanagan Chess Open are both being held at the Comfort Inn hotel in Salmon Arm May 5-7. The tournaments began Friday night, May 5, and finish by 3 p.m. Sunday.
There are 67 players competing, up from 48 in 2022, said Salmon Arm Chess Club member Craig Bacon.
There are seven locals, including three junior level players, competing in the Okanagan Open.
There are cash prizes for top contestants in different categories.
