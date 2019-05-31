Joshua Gamer’s letter to Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison will be greeted with a positive response. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Child’s request to Salmon Arm mayor will be granted

Wheels of government to turn relatively quickly for cycling path wish

The wheels of government are greased and spinning for a young Silver Creek resident with a dream.

Joshua Gamer wrote a letter to Mayor Alan Harrison recently to make a request.

He asked that a sidewalk for cycling be put on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek.

If you say no, that’s OK, but if you say yes that would be even better. You can make the decision, Mr. Mayor, he wrote.

As it turns out, his wish will be granted, likely sooner than later.

At council’s May 27 meeting, Harrison brought up the letter, “partly because it’s cute,” he said, but also because he has some good news.

As Coun. Chad Eliason pointed out, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has been working on the plan for several years. He says the regional district received an $800,000 grant in order to start a parallel path from the Silver Creek Store to the fire hall.

Harrison will let Joshua know the good news, as well as mentioning that he doesn’t actually live in the City of Salmon Arm, but in the regional district.

