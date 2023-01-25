Rob Balsdon hosts Train Wreck Comedy at Runaways on Feb. 23. (Facebook)

Chuckle for charity with Train Wreck Comedy in Kelowna

Train Wreck hosts a show in support of Kelowna charity Her International

Laughing makes people feel good and so does giving back, which is why on Feb. 23, Okanagan residents can enjoy a night out while supporting a good cause.

Train Wreck Comedy is hosting a night of laughs at Runaways Lounge in Kelowna, to help raise funds for Her International.

HER International is a Kelowna-based non-profit whose mission is to empower “her” through education. It costs less than $400 a year to provide a scholarship for a young girl to go to school in Dang and every donation big and small makes it easier to support education and literacy in Nepal. By raising a few dollars at this comedy show the possibility of providing educational opportunities in a place experiencing extreme poverty becomes more of a reality.

Donations raised at the event will go towards providing scholarships to girls in rural Nepal, supporting Mother’s groups for life skills, literacy and microfinance, providing leadership training for girls and mothers, and Her Health programs.

The comedy night will also be the second in-person event HER International has held since the pandemic following the “Walk for Her”, in October.

Train Wreck Comedy is no stranger to the Runaways stage, with conductor Rob Balsdon organizing four talented and hilarious local comedians for this special event, including himself as the master of ceremonies.

Balsdon has been running Train Wreck Comedy for over twelve years in the Okanagan area and his career highlights include sharing the stage with his idol and SNL alum, Norm MacDonald along with a mini tour this past fall with comedy legend, John Wing. Joining Balsdon on stage will be Train Wreck Comedy favourite, Jamie Charest, who opened for Tom Green at the Kelowna Community Theatre, Joey Commisso who is fresh off a short comedy tour in France, and Matt Baker who recently recorded a stand-up comedy set for CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud.

The festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. with a silent auction and sale of HER International merchandise such as scarves, sales and bracelets. There will also be plenty of time to grab a bite to eat and a few cocktails before the comedy show begins at 8 p.m.

Seating is assigned, so get your tickets soon to get the best spot to lean back and have a chuckle.

For tickets go to https://www.trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/fundraiser-comedy-her-at-runaways-lounge/

