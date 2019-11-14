Clothing donation bins added to Salmon Arm landfill, Sicamous transfer station

Clothing donation bins will be a new feature of some CSRD landfills. (CSRD Photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is providing a new option for those looking to clear their homes of unused clothes, towels and bedding.

The regional district is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters Central and Southern Interior to set up donation collection bins at the Salmon Arm landfill and the Sicamous and Malakwa transfer stations. The CSRD hopes to expand the service to other landfill and transfer station sites if it is successful.

Clothing of any kind, shoes, boots, bedding, draperies and towels are accepted at the bin.

The bins will be inside the secured landfill and transfer station sites, and only accessible for people to drop off their gently-used items during normal hours of operation. According to the CSRD, the bins comply with all current safety standards.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit organization that matches youth to adult mentors. The organization uses the donation bins to fund their programs.

