Clothing program set up in Chase to help businesswomen, women entrepreneurs

Indigenous female entrepreneur organizes My Sister’s Closet so women can give and receive clothing

If you need professional business attire for employment, interviews or other occasions, My Sister’s Closet could have what you’re looking for.

My Sister’s Closet Clothing Program is opening its doors in Chase on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The program is based on the International Dress for Success program, a professional clothing assistance program intended to help women who need business attire.

My Sister’s Closet was created to assist women by accepting donations and then providing free clothing for all women who could use the support – support which is provided locally, donated by women for women.

It is being organized and coordinated by Indigenous Secwépemc female entrepreneur, Julie John, founder of the Leading Indigenous Female Entrepreneur Foundation and owner of Be Inspired! Events & Event Planning, an Indigenous event-management business.

“I want to support all women entrepreneurs and to provide an opportunity for women to go through their ‘sister’s closet’ for a new-to-them outfit,” she said.

John notes that the current situation with COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted women. It can be stressful to find professional attire for self-employment, small businesses and general employment.

She said she believes that one of women’s strengths is their ability to connect and share. This project is an opportunity for local women to purge their closet and donate gently used, professional business attire to My Sister’s Closet.

John is currently accepting donations that are season-appropriate, including handbags, shoes and accessories.

If you require professional attire, stop by 834 Shuswap Ave. in Chase on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A COVID-19 safety plan will be in place. You can also join My Sister’s Closet on Facebook where outfits will be posted virtually, and messaging will be used to arrange pick up.

“This program has received positive support within the community and women graciously continue to support it by donating their clothes of all sizes from 0 to 4x,” concluded John.

Indigenous Secwépemc female entrepreneur, Julie John, founder of the Leading Indigenous Female Entrepreneur Foundation and owner of Be Inspired! Events & Event Planning, an Indigenous event-management business, is organizing and coordinating the My Sister’s Closet Clothing Program in Chase. (Image contributed)

Julie John was happy to hear from Christine Anderson, who got this outfit recently at My Sister's Closet for an interview. She messaged to say she was successful in getting the job. (Photo contributed)

