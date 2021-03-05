Club a way for Salmon Arm seniors to connect in times of COVID-19

Bowling is one of the activities Salmon Arm Probus Club members enjoy together when times allow it. (Contributed)

As a relatively new member to this community seven years ago, it was important to me to find a group of like minded individuals to share stories, make friends, build new memories and share in activities with.

Fortunately, I was introduced to a local Probus Club. In Salmon Arm there are two clubs. I joined the smaller of the two, referred to as Probus Club of Salmon Arm.

Probus is non-political, non-fundraising and not-for-profit organization comprised of men and women who have retired or are semi-retired from their professions, vocation or business endeavours. As a member, I became part of a family; and like family, members birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, happy and sad events are shared.

In 2020, we were no longer able to get together for our monthly meetings. But our meeting place, The Five Corners Church, came through for us and has allowed our Probus group to take a leave until COVID-19 restrictions are over.

Although we can no longer get together in person, the internet, email and phone calls keep us connected.

Read more: Lakeview Probus Club aims to expand membership

Read more: Probus can connect South Shuswap seniors

Probus has been a very positive experience for me during “normal” times and even more so during the past year.

Our club is looking forward to getting together again as restrictions are eased and warmer weather arrives, so we can meet outdoors. We’re eagerly awaiting a time when we can continue with our usual Probus events such as Dine Out, Happy Hour, and book, arts, crafts, bowling golf and other various group activities.

Currently, we are welcoming new members and it may be the perfect time to broaden your connections and investigate how you, your family and the Salmon Arm Probus Club might benefit from your involvement. Please don’t hesitate to contact me for more information or just to chat.

Submitted by Gerry Little at gerrylittle561@hotmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm