Port Alberni’s Canal Waterfront Park is among many in Western Canada that has benefitted from Co-Op’s Community Space program. (Elena Rardon photo)

Co-Ops have cash available for community projects

Community Space program has $2 million for cities to apply for

Co-ops across Western Canada, including those in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm, are helping to create places for everyone through the Co-op Community Spaces program.

In 2018, $2 million is available to support capital projects led by charitable and non-profit groups across Western Canada.

Co-op Community Spaces is supporting local projects dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture. Funding between $25,000 and $150,000 is available per project.

“As Co-ops continue to grow across Western Canada we want to ensure that communities grow right

along with us,” said Vic Huard, executive vice-president of strategy at Federated Co-operatives

Limited (FCL).

“That’s why the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS) continues to give back and invest in our communities. Co-op Community Spaces provides the opportunity to celebrate Western Canadian communities and the efforts of the people behind important local projects.”

The program was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify and improve local spaces.

Since then, it has provided $4.5 million to 64 projects, including parks, greenhouses and sports fields. The program is administered by FCL on behalf of the CRS.

Co-op invites registered non-profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives to apply online between Feb. 1 and March 1.

To learn more about Community Spaces, apply for funding or enter the contest, please visit communityspaces.ca.

Previous story
Storyteller brings poetry to seniors

Just Posted

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

Panic alarm disrupts would-be robber

Suspect male attempts to rob Vernon business but is thwarted by activated panic alarm

Trial date set for Kamloops man charged with beating teen

A Kamloops man accused of beating a teen will get a trial in October.

Update: Man struck by train treated for non-life threatening injuries

RCMP, CP Rail Police and an ambulance responded to the Pine Street crossing in Chase on Jan. 28.

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Armstrong Metalfest gears up for 10th anniversary

People’s Choice Award submissions open until Feb. 9

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Co-Ops have cash available for community projects

Community Space program has $2 million for cities to apply for

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read

  • Storyteller brings poetry to seniors

    Penticton man tells the tale of Robert Service and his poems

  • Co-Ops have cash available for community projects

    Community Space program has $2 million for cities to apply for