Coffee and questions session helps Enderby caregivers live well with dementia

Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings coffee talk to North Okanagan

A conversation over coffee can help Enderby families living with dementia.

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a Dementia Coffee & Questions session to the community on Thursday, April 4. It’s an informal conversation about dementia that can help caregivers.

“You’ll find out what others have experienced along the dementia journey,” explains Sherry Wezner, the Society’s Support and Education Coordinator for Enderby and the rest of the North & Central Okanagan region.

“You’ll have a better understanding of dementia, some new strategies to try, knowledge about community resources, and reassurance that you are not alone in your journey as a caregiver.”

See: Vernon Walk for Alzheimer’s seeking team registrations

The session runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Enderby Community Health Centre, 707 Third Ave. Pre-registration is required by contacting the regional Alzheimer Resource Centre at 250-860-0305 (toll-free 1-800-634-3399) or swezner@alzheimerbc.org.

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding from the Brian & Beverley de La Mothe Foundation, The Rix Family Foundation, The Phyliss & Irving Snider Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, St. Mary’s Health Foundation of New Westminster, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Wheeler Family Foundation, Paul Lee Family Foundation, The Highbury Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer Research Foundation, The Clark Family Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, The Kapler-Carter Foundation, The Belmont Foundation, The Legion Foundation, The Lecky Foundation, Provincial Employees Community Services Fund and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

See: Alzheimer Society says thank you

The Society acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

Armstrong tack sale reins in club support

