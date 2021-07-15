Coffee sales send Okanagan kids to camp

A hot cup of coffee, or an iced coffee in this heat, is all it takes to make a difference in a child’s life.

Tim Hortons Camp Day is back Wednesday, July 21, when 100 per cent of all hot and iced coffee sales will send kids to camp.

The 30th-anniversary event has raised more than $212 million over the years, and coffee drinkers are being called to make this year a milestone.

“Last year was $11 million, we’re hoping to go over that this year,” Vernon Tim Hortons owner Dan Currie said.

The fundraiser has enabled 300,000 kids to attend camp at no cost.

This year, and last, the camps are virtual but are still taking place over an eight-week period for underprivileged kids.

“These kids come from pretty rough backgrounds,” Currie said.

Each store raises enough funds to send approximately two kids to camp. Therefore with four stores in the North Okanagan, there are about eight local kids who benefit.

Along with buying coffee, customers can purchase Camp Day bracelets for a $2 donation and/or give a donation with their order.

“A lot of customers round up their order to an even number, so that’s a nice way to donate without doing anything,” said Currie.

Camp Day traditionally takes place the first week of June, but the event was pushed back due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.

READ MORE: Camp Day brews up support in Vernon

READ MORE: ‘Terrifying’ fire sparked in Vernon’s East Hill

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingcoffeefundraiserOkanagan