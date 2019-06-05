Coffee sales send Okanagan kids to camp

Getting a coffee never felt so good.

Today, Wednesday, June 5 is Tim Hortons Camp Day at locations across the country, including right here in the Okanagan.

The purchase of any hot beverage today could change a life, as all proceeds from sales will help kids go to camp.

“Underprivileged parents that can’t afford to send their kids to camp get that great experience,” said Jennifer, a staff member at Vernon’s Okanagan Landing Tim Hortons. “It helps build their confidence and it’s really helpful.”

There’s also s’more donuts just for Camp Day and individual stores also have additional fundraisers.

Over at the 25th Avenue store in Vernon you can buy a balloon for $1 and pop it for a chance at prizes. Donations are also accepted.

“Every year we’ve done a really great job in our community for that cause,” said Jennifer.

