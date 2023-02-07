The Kelowna RCMP’s held their third and final ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event of January was held at Bean Scene on Pandosy Street.The Vernon North Okanagan detachment’s officer in charge, Supt. Shawna Baher, hosts Coffee with a Cop specifically for seniors at Vernon’s Schubert Centre Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Black Press - file photo)

Coffee with a Cop extends cups to Vernon seniors

Coffee with a Cop focuses on seniors and their concerns, Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Schubert Cewntre

North Okanagan seniors take note:

The coffee will be on the local constabulary.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be hosting a Coffee With A Cop for seniors at the Schubert Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 9-10:30 a.m.

“We’re buying the coffee, you bring the conversation,” said Supt. Shawna Baher, officer in charge. “Connecting with seniors in our community is incredibly important to us. We’re hosting this event to hear specifically from our seniors; to give them a chance to share their concerns with us in a relaxed environment where they’re comfortable talking about what’s on their mind.”

Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by providing an opportunity for community members to connect directly with their police officers in an informal setting.

“Seniors in the community are invited to come, sit down, and enjoy a cup of coffee and a one-on-one conversation with a uniformed police officer from the local detachment,” said Baher.

