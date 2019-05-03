East Hill Community Church. Photo: Amanda Lynn. (Google image)

Coldstream group holds auction for refugee family moving to Vernon

The Long Table will be holding an online auction for the family until Sunday, May 12.

The Long Table, a non-denominational group of Vernon and Coldstream residents, is hosting an online auction until Sunday, May 12 to help a family of immigrants settle into their new home in Vernon.

The Long Table is working with East Hill Community Church and World renew to help settle a single mother and her four children who will be coming to Vernon in the next few months through United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR).

Proceeds from the auction will help with initial expenses such as damage deposit and first month’s rent, weather-appropriate clothing, household needs, school supplies, and medical emergencies.

Donations are being accepted in the form of cheques addressed to East Hill Community Church with “The Long Table” on the memo line. Cheques can be mailed directly to 3605 12 St, Vernon, BC V1T 3S7.

Those interested in dontating to the online auction, visit www.32auctions.com/longtable.

