Collection of creative works by Shuswap artists benefits food banks

Sparks of creativity and charity resulted in two $1,000 donations to Shuswap food banks.
In September, the book Celebration of Creativity was released. This collaboration by the Shuswap Association of Writers, the Shuswap Writers’ Group of Salmon Arm, the Writers’ Nook out of Blind Bay and Third House Interactive Multimedia, based in Sorrento, offers a collection of written word and visual art donated by local writers and artists.
The driver goal behind this collection of selected works was to support an organization that has “given of themselves to make our world a better place during this pandemic.”
Recently, proceeds from sales of the book were donated to two of those organizations, the Sorrento Food Bank and Salmon Arm’s Second Harvest Food Bank. Each received a cheque for $1,000.
Copies of Celebration of Creativity are still available in Salmon Arm at the Shuswap Pie Company, and in Sorrento at Loonie on the Lake Dollar Store.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter