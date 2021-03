A kaleidescope of colours was captured over Lake Country Sunday, Feb. 28. (Wendey Innes-Shaw photo) A kaleidescope of colours was captured over Lake Country Sunday, Feb. 28. (Wendey Innes-Shaw photo) A colourful sky sets over Vernon Sunday, Feb. 28. (Ken Ogden photo) The sun splashes warm hues of colour throughout the sky, echoed over Okanagan Lake for the last day of February. (Linda Leeson photo)

A kaleidoscope of colours graced North Okanagan skies for the final day of February.

Residents in Vernon and Lake Country captured photos of a spectacular sunset Sunday evening.

If you have a stunning photo, whether it’s a sunset, a fun picture of kids or animals, or beautiful scenery, you could be featured in the newspaper. Email your high-resolution image to newsroom@lakecountrynews.net.

Photos of the Day