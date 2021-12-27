Ice that's been dyed by someone who lives near the 's'-curves on Highway 3 west of the junction with Highway 97. (Contributed)

Colourful frozen waterfall mysteriously returns on Highway 3A, near Penticton

The tradition has been going on for over 10 years now

With winter’s chill fully upon the region once again, another yearly tradition returned along Highway 3A.

Not far from the turn off from Highway 97 in Kaleden, an anonymous resident has taken to colouring the waterfalls at the base along the “S” curve every year.

READ MORE: Colourful ice

With Highway 3 reopened once again to non-essential travel, you might catch a glimpse of the tricoloured ice on your way.

There is rumours that it is a woman from Keremeos who has put on the colourful winter ice display but that has never been confirmed.

If you do want to check it out, make sure you pay attention to road conditions and check DriveBC before you.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
10 years, 1952 dogs: Paws it Foward reflects

Just Posted

Lake Country’s Kevin Blakely took these photos of twister-like formations called ‘steam devils’ from his home Monday, Dec. 27. The formations were travelling west along Okanagan Lake. (Kevin Blakely photos)
Devil(s) went down to Okanagan Lake

Shuswap Food Action Society (SFAS) executive director Serena Caner can often be found at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market (organized by the SFAS), held Saturday mornings at the Ross Street Plaza. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Shuswap Food Action Society’s Serena Caner praised for guidance, leadership

Janet McLean Senft, the Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s (EVCSS) executive director, praised the generosity of the Sicamous community as the 2021 Christmas hamper and gift campaign continues. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Year in Review: Challenging year not without positives for Eagle Valley Community Support Society

Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES organizers are ready to celebrate the festival’s 30th anniversary in 2022 with a return to live, in-person performances. (File photo)
Year in Review: ROOTSandBLUES ready to flick on light at end of the tunnel